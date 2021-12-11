Cowgirls Fall To Mary Hardin-Baylor

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 64-52 in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex on Saturday afternoon.

HSU opened the game with an 11-4 run and the Cowgirls led 13-10 after the first quarter. HSU pushed the lead out to 23-14 early in the second quarter and led 27-21 at halftime. HSU led 42-40 going to the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, UMHB got hot and hit 10-of-17 shots and the Cowgirls went 4-for-17. UMHB led 53-49 with 3:07 to go and the Cru then went on a 9-0 run to take the game.

Both teams’ defense made it tough on the other team. HSU was 18-of-61 from the field for 29.5 percent and UMHB was 25-of-68 for 36.8 percent. UMHB had a 16-5 advantage in points off turnovers.

Parris Parmer led the Cowgirls with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Samantha Tatum added 12 points and Brittany Schnabel chipped in with 11.

Arieona Rosborough led UMHB with 13 points and YuYu Adeleke had 10 points.

The Cowgirls are now 8-2 on the year and 3-2 in conference play. UMHB improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in league action. HSU will host Ozarks on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to close out the first semester.