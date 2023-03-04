SAN ANTONIO, Texas (BCH Sports) – A hard fought battle for the Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls, as they headed into the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

It was a revenge game against the Trinity Tigers, playing them for the third time this season and loss 88-69.

Trinity had a big second quarter going into halftime with a 43-35 lead. At one point in the fourth, the Tigers were up by 14 points.

HSU’s Parris Parmer had 15 points on the night while Natasha Blizzard had 16.

Cowgirls finished the season with an overall record of 24-4.