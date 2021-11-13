Cowgirls Finish Season at NCAA First Round

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team finished the season in the NCAA first round at Trinity, falling 1-0 to the Tigers in San Antonio.

The Cowgirls returned to San Antonio to face the Trinity Tigers in the NCAA Regional round after winning the ASC Tournament Championship for the 19th straight season last week.

Both teams were in championship form for the first NCAA postseason game. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers got out to a lead in the 52nd minute with a goal from Kaity Ward that looped in over an airborne Kendall Dowling to make it 1-0 Trinity.

The Cowgirls fought to the last with a handful of corner and free kicks won in the final minutes, but Trinity staved off the Cowgirls to hold onto the 1-0 win.

The Cowgirl team finishes the year with a record of 14-4-1 and another ASC Championship and NCAA postseason berth.

The Cowgirls had nine shots with for on goal in the contest to 13 for Trinity with three on frame. Hardin-Simmons led with five corners to three.

Kendall Dowling had the start for the Cowgirls with two saves on the day. Trinity keeper Lauren Bolish had four saves in the win.

This was the final game for a tenured senior class of Cowgirls, some with five and even six seasons in the program. In that time, the Cowgirls have a record of 100-10-8, including six ASC Championships and NCAA postseason appearances.

We thank those seniors, Madelyn Dowell, Michaela Sabrsula, Mackensie Moreno, Randie Dennison, Rachel Bean, and Brenna Ebbinghaus, for their time at Hardin-Simmons and wish them the best going forward.