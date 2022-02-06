CLARKSVILLE, Ark. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball rolled to a 92-63 win over the University of the Ozarks in American Southwest Conference action in Clarksville on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams came out hot offensively as HSU shot 56.3 percent in the first quarter and the Eagles shot 53.3 percent. Samantha Tatum had nine points in the quarter for the Cowgirls and HSU led 22-17 after the first quarter.

HSU tightened the defense in the second quarter and Natasha Blizzard took over on the inside. She scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in quarter and has pushed the lead out to 46-33 at halftime.

In the second half, the Cowgirls continued to build on the lead to get out of town with another road win.

The Cowgirls had a huge advantage on the boards with a 47-25 advantage. HSU had 18 offensive rebounds and turned that into a 23-7 advantage in second-chance points. The Cowgirls also forced 20 turnovers that they turned into 32 points and had a 52-36 advantage in the paint in the game.

Tatum led the Cowgirls with 17 points, Natasha Blizzard tied her career high in points and rebounds with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Brittany Schnabel added 11 points and She’Ray Wilson scored 10.

Ganae Gaines led Ozarks with 15 points and Kerigan Bradshaw added 14.

HSU is now 14-4 overall and 9-4 in league play. Ozarks fell to 7-10 overall and 4-8 in ASC action. HSU returns to action on Thursday at UT-Dallas.