Cowgirls’ Groom Named CoSIDA Academic All-District

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer senior Kendell Groom was named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team as a defender on Thursday.

The 2019 Academic All-District® Women’s Soccer Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Honorees selected first-team Academic All-District® will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® ballot. Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

Groom holds a 3.89 GPA as an exercise science major and has been one of the top defenders in the conference all season, leading the Cowgirl back line. She also has three goals and four assists on the year, including two game-winning goals.

Groom will go on the national ballot to be voted on for academic all-American honors. She looks to help the Cowgirls advance to the American Southwest Conference championship game with the semifinal matchup against McMurry on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. at the HSU Soccer Complex in Abilene.