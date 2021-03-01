Cowgirls have to stay focused to finish strong

The Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls owntheir ninth and tenth straight games over the weekend and clinched the West Division Championship.

The Cowgirls are clearly the top team in the West Division with a 10-2 record, and they are a perfect 8-0 against other teams in the division.

Sometimes the best have a hard time staying focused.

Head coach Kendra Hassell doesn’t think that’s going to be a problem for her team.

Hassell said, “We always talk about getting better every time we step on the floor whether it’s the first day of practice or the last shoot around that you have before your last game. We will keep pressing that. I know it takes a lot of maturity for these girls to do that. You get to this point in the season, and you start to get a little fatigued, and you get tired of just working on your own stuff. We’ll continue to emphasis it. Thankfully, we have a mature group that’s hungry and focused. I think they’ll be able to do it.”

The Cowgirls finish up the regular season at home agains the University of Ozarks on Thursday and UT-Dallas on Saturday.