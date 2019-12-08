Cowgirls Open ASC Play With Win Over McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team opened American Southwest Conference play with a 71-62 win over McMurry on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Complex.

HSU took an early 7-2 lead and never trailed after that the rest of the way. Halle Edmondson capped a 9-2 run later in the first quarter with a 3-pointer that gave the Cowgirls a 20-9 lead and HSU led 24-16 after the first quarter.

McMurry chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter and cut it to 32-30. HSU led 36-32 at halftime. The Cowgirls were able to push the lead out to 50-42 after three quarters.

HSU put the game away midway through the fourth quarter when Karlea Ritchie made a driving layup and Triniti Anderson got a steal and breakaway layup to make it 68-55 with 3:21 to play.

The Cowgirls forced 27 McMurry turnovers that turned into a 34-18 advantage in points off turnovers and the Cowgirls had a 50-32 advantage in the paint. The Cowgirls shot 47.5 percent in the contest and held McMurry to 38.9 percent shooting.

HSU had a balanced attack with four players in double figures. Kaitlyn Ellis had 14 points, Karlea Ritchie had 12 points, Brittany Schnabel added 11 and Parris Parmer had 10 points.

Skyler Reyna led McMurry with 19 points. Destiny Matthews had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

The Cowgirls are now 7-1 on the year and 1-0 in ASC play. McMurry fell to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play. HSU will have final exams this week before the Cowgirls head to California for a pair of games next week.