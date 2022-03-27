AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 356 in the opening round of the Linda Lowery Invitational on Sunday at the par-72, 6,378-yard Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin.

Concordia leads the tournament by 20 shots after firing a 322 in the opening round. Southwestern is second with a 342, St. Thomas shot 345, Our Lady of the Lake is fourth at 348, Houston-Victoria shot a 342, Blinn College is sixth with a 354, HSU is seventh at 356 and LeTourneau is eighth with a 374.

Jocelyn Dominguez led the Cowgirls with an 87 and Alexi Buff shot 88. Riley Leonard had a 90 and Kalyn Otten had a 90. Brooke Wooldridge shot a 98.

Trinity Le of St. Thomas shot a 77 to lead the individual race.

The teams will play 18 holes on Monday to conclude the event.