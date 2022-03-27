AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 356 in the opening round of the Linda Lowery Invitational on Sunday at the par-72, 6,378-yard Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin.

Concordia leads the tournament by 20 shots after firing a 322 in the opening round. Southwestern is second with a 342, St. Thomas shot 345, Our Lady of the Lake is fourth at 348, Houston-Victoria shot a 342, Blinn College is sixth with a 354, HSU is seventh at 356 and LeTourneau is eighth with a 374.

Jocelyn Dominguez led the Cowgirls with an 87 and Alexi Buff shot 88. Riley Leonard had a 90 and Kalyn Otten had a 90. Brooke Wooldridge shot a 98.

Trinity Le of St. Thomas shot a 77 to lead the individual race.

The teams will play 18 holes on Monday to conclude the event.

1.  Concordia322
2. Southwestern342
3. St. Thomas345
4. Our Lady of the Lake348
5. Houston-Victoria352
6. Blinn College354
7. Hardin-Simmons356
8. LeTourneau374
  
