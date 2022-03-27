AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s golf team shot a 356 in the opening round of the Linda Lowery Invitational on Sunday at the par-72, 6,378-yard Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin.
Concordia leads the tournament by 20 shots after firing a 322 in the opening round. Southwestern is second with a 342, St. Thomas shot 345, Our Lady of the Lake is fourth at 348, Houston-Victoria shot a 342, Blinn College is sixth with a 354, HSU is seventh at 356 and LeTourneau is eighth with a 374.
Jocelyn Dominguez led the Cowgirls with an 87 and Alexi Buff shot 88. Riley Leonard had a 90 and Kalyn Otten had a 90. Brooke Wooldridge shot a 98.
Trinity Le of St. Thomas shot a 77 to lead the individual race.
The teams will play 18 holes on Monday to conclude the event.
|1. Concordia
|322
|2. Southwestern
|342
|3. St. Thomas
|345
|4. Our Lady of the Lake
|348
|5. Houston-Victoria
|352
|6. Blinn College
|354
|7. Hardin-Simmons
|356
|8. LeTourneau
|374
|Hardin-Simmons
|356
|T19. Jocelyn Dominguez
|87
|T22. Alexi Buff
|88
|T31. Riley Leonard
|90
|T34. Kalyn Otten
|91
|T45. Brooke Wooldridge
|98