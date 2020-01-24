Cowgirls Picked Second in ASC Preseason Poll

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team was picked to finish second in the American Southwest Conference West Division with 106 points, behind Mary-Hardin Baylor with 136 points.

Senior Taylor Hinojos and sophomores Kate Tovar and Karis Hessert were named preseason players to watch for the Cowgirls.

East Texas Baptist and Mary Hardin-Baylor have been picked to win the 2020 American Southwest Conference East and West Divisions, respectively, after a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information, announced by the conference office Thursday.

The Tigers are coming off their eighth consecutive trip to the NCAA Championship after going 39-6 in 2019 and 26-1 in conference play. They received 141 points and 21 out of 24 first place votes.

The Cru received 136 points and 19 first place votes after going 28-16 overall and 21-6 in league play. UMHB was the runner-up to the ASC Championship last season.

The conference will return to divisions for the first time since 2013.

LeTourneau was picked second in the East Division with 105 points and two first place votes. They were followed by UT Dallas (87, 1 first place), Louisiana College (81), Belhaven (59) and Ozarks (27).

In the West, Hardin-Simmons was selected second with 106 points and three first place votes. They were followed by Sul Ross State (91, 1 first place), Concordia Texas (70, 1 first place), Howard Payne (53) and McMurry (51).

In addition to the preseason poll, 35 players were named to the ASC Softball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches. Among the players returning for the 2020 season are 21 all-conference selections and the reigning ASC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year, Beatriz Lara of ETBU.

The 2020 softball season is the 22nd for ASC softball. Action begins on Saturday, February 1 when Concordia Texas plays at Trinity (Texas).

Rawlings is the official softball of the American Southwest Conference and is used by the leagues 12 members and during the ASC Championship Tournament.