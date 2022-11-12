ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team held off the Schreiner Mountaineers 81-77 to move to 2-0 on the season on Saturday at the Mabee Athletics Complex.

The Cowgirls came out strong with a 42-29 lead over Schreiner at halftime. The Mountaineers had a strong third quarter with a 27-20 margin over the Cowgirls to cut the HSU lead down to 62-56 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Cowgirls pushed out to a 79-69 lead with just under five minutes left in the game, but the Mountaineers wouldn’t go down easy, fighting back to make it a one possession game at 79-77 in the final moments.

The Cowgirl defense got the stop late and Parris Parmer secured the win with two free throws to make it an 81-77 Cowgirl win on Saturday.

Parmer led the game in scoring with 23 points. She shot 8-11 from the floor and 3-5 from 3-point range. Parmer also led the Cowgirls with 11 rebounds for a double-double and had the most assists with six.

Three other Cowgirls had double-figure points, Parris Kiser with 13, Natasha Blizzard with 12, and Samantha Tatum with ten. Blizzard also had a double-double with ten boards.

The Cowgirls improve to 2-0 on the opening weekend and will return to the Mabee Athletic Complex to take on Austin College Friday at 6 p.m. in Abilene.