Cowgirls ranked nationally to end season, three members ranked regionally

TEMPE, Ariz. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s tennis team finished the year ranked No. 37 in the nation after finishing the team season with a trip to the ASC Championship.

The Cowgirls finish the season nationally ranked for the first time since 2007. The Cowgirl tennis team was also the No. 6 ranked team in the West Region.

Kaitlyn Hathorn finished at No. 19 in the West Regional rankings. Hathorn joined Lauren Schaefer as the duo claimed the No. 8 ranked doubles team in the West Region.

Landry Laywell finished the year as the No. 20 ranked singles player in the West Region, wrapping up a strong season for the Cowgirls.