RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team remained undefeated in American Southwest Conference play with a 67-48 win over second-place UT Dallas on Saturday afternoon in Richardson.

The Cowgirls trailed 4-2 in the early going of the first quarter but went on a 10-0 run and never trailed again in the game. In that 10-0 run, four different players scored for the Cowgirls.

HSU led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Parris Parmer heated up hitting three of her four first-half 3-pointers and HSU was able to push the lead out to 36-19 at halftime.

UTD made a run late in the third period and cut their deficit to 42-32, but Parmer hit a 3-pointer to calm the run and at the end of the quarter she had a steal and long pass to Natasha Blizzard for a layup at the buzzer and HSU led 47-36 heading into the final quarter.

HSU opened the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run and pushed the lead back out and finished the game off down the stretch.

Parmer had a season-best 23 points and hit a career-best six 3-pointers. Natasha Blizzard added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Kyra Samuels led UTD with 11 points and Kaylee Brown added 10 points.

The Cowgirl defense held TUD to 20-of-72 shooting (27.8 percent).

The win was the Cowgirls’ 16th in a row. HSU is now 19-2 on the year and 14-0 in league play. HSU will remain on the road at Ozarks on Monday for a 4 p.m. game. UTD fell to 13-7 on the year and 9-4 in league play.