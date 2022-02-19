ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team defeated the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets 86-60 in American Southwest Conference play to finish the regular season at the Mabee Athletic Complex.

After some solid defense only allowing six points in the second quarter, the Cowgirls were up to a healthy lead of 51-25 at the half over the Yellow Jackets. The Cowgirls cruised on to finish the game handedly against Howard Payne heading into ASC Tournament week.

The Cowgirls shot 48% going 35-72 from the field with ten made threes on the afternoon. They held Howard Payne to shooting 36% and also outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 44 to 32.

The Cowgirls had three in double figures led by Samantha Tatum with 19 points shooting a smooth 8-10 with a three. Parris Parmer scored 13 going 5-6 and She’Ray Wilson tallied 11 for the Cowgirls.

Natasha Blizzard pulled in nine board to lead HSU and Hallie Edmondson and Aiken Semones tied for the team lead in assists with four.

Bria Neal of HPU led all scorers on the day with 20 points while also leading her team with seven rebounds. Senior Salina Ali led the Jackets with eight assists and had 11 points with fellow senior Lily Janek hitting four threes for Howard Payne with 12 points in the game.

The Cowgirls finish the regular season with a record of 18-4 and 13-4 in the ASC. They will play Sul Ross in the first round of the ASC Tournament at East Texas Baptist scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m.