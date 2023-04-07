LOUISVILLE, KY – Hardin-Simmons’ Cowgirl softball freshman Ella Salinas was named to the 2023 NFCA DIII Player of the Year Watchlist on Thursday.

Salinas currently leads the Cowgirls with 32 RBIs. She has accumulated 29 hits in 27 games with seven doubles and three homeruns, batting .362 on the season. The next games for the Cowgirls will be an American Southwest Conference series against ETBU beginning Friday, April 14 at 4 p.m.

New for 2023, the list is broken down into regions, with student-athletes representing one of the 10 NCAA regions. This list is compiled by the elected members of the NFCA Division III All-America Committee, who will also vote to choose the Player and Pitcher of the Year honorees at the conclusion of the season.

Voted on by the NFCA’s Division III All-America Committee, the 2023 Tucci/NFCA Player and Pitcher of the Year will be announced on June 9. All student-athletes are eligible for the end-of-the-season award and do not have to be on this list to be considered by the committee.