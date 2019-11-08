Cowgirls Set To Host ASC Championship Tournament

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team will host the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament this weekend at the HSU Soccer Complex.

The Cowgirls will be looking for their 17th consecutive American Southwest Conference title. HSU will play crosstown rival McMurry on Friday at 1 p.m. in the first semifinal.

HSU beat the War Hawks 2-0 last week in their regular-season meeting. The Cowgirls are 15-2-1 on the year and have won 15 straight games and have allowed just two goals in the winning streak.

The home team won all four quarterfinal matches on Tuesday. McMurry (12-3-6) advanced by beating LeTourneau 2-1, HSU beat Concordia 4-0, Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-6-1) beat Howard Payne 2-0 and UT Dallas and Belhaven tied 1-1 but the Comets (15-2-3) advanced 4-3 on penalty kicks.

Mary Hardin-Baylor and UTD will play in the other semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m. and the championship game will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. at HSU.

The Cowgirls have been led offensively by Taylor Bernal who has scored 14 goals and has five assists. Madelyn Dowell has nine goals and 13 assists for the Cowgirls.