ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team went head-to-head with UT Dallas Friday evening.

The Cowgirls fell to a gut-wrenching buzzer beater jump shot in the final second.

HSU gets stunned in the semifinal but awaits to see if they will get an at-large bid next week to the NCAA Division 3 Championships.

The ASC title game is set for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. between the UT Dallas Comets and the East Texas Baptist Tigers