The 10-3 McMurry Warhawks hosted the 11-2 Hardin-Simmons Cowgirls for their first American Southwest Conference meeting of the season. The Cowgirls entered as victors of the last eleven Crosstown Showdowns.

In the first half, the Warhawks were the first team to go on a run. A corner three from guard Helana Chadwick put McMurry out in front 26-18, which forced a Hardin-Simmons timeout.

The Cowgirls responded with a run of their own, and a Parris Parmer and-one layup grabbed the lead back in HSU’s favor.

Hardin-Simmons were ahead 39-37 at halftime, and outscored MCM by four points in the second half to earn the 87-81 victory.

Parmer scored a career-high 29 points for HSU. Meanwhile, Chadwick led the Warhawks with 31 points.

Both teams are now 5-1 in conference play. McMurry falls to 10-4 overall; they play Concordia University of Texas on January 11th. Hardin Simmons improve to 12-2 overall, and battle Mary-Hardin Baylor on the same day.