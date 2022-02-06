KERRVILLE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team opened the season with a doubleheader sweep at Schreiner, winning 2-1 in game one and 3-1 in the nightcap, on Sunday in Kerrville.

Game 1

Kaylen Washington tossed a three-hitter and allowed just one run while striking out six batters in the first game.

Washington helped her own cause with the bat in the top of the first with an RBI single to drive in Mason McCord.

Schreiner scored its lone run on a Kaylee Culpepper sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to tie the game.

In the seventh inning, McCord led off the inning with a single and she moved to third on a pair of groundouts. Peyton Newman drove her home with a go-ahead RBI single with two outs.

Newman, McCord and Washington each had two hits to pace the nine-hit Cowgirl attack. Culpepper took the loss in the circle allowing three runs in relief.

Game 2

Pitching was big for the Cowgirls in the second game as well. Haven Williams worked five scoreless innings allowing just one hit. Kylie Ruiz came on in the sixth for her Cowgirl debut and allowed a Kennedy Moody RBI double that tied the game at 1-1. Williams came back in to the circle in the seventh and worked a 1-2-3 inning to secure the win.

Faith Fernandez doubled home Washington in the second inning to give HSU a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh inning, Fernandez again came up clutch with a two-run single to score McCord and Kadi Downs with what turned out to be the winning runs.

Fernandez had three of the eight Cowgirl hits and drove in all three runs.

HSU is 2-0 on the year and will open conference play starting Friday against Mary Hardin-Baylor.