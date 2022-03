HITTER OF THE WEEK – Emma Adair, C, Fr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons freshman catcher Emma Adair (Flower Mound, Texas) hit .778 (7-for-9) with her first career home run, five RBI, two runs scored and a 1.111 slugging percentage in a three-game sweep over Ozarks. She was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI in the series opening 8-3 victory. Adair hit a two-run home run in a 5-0 victory in the series finale.



PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Aubrianna Salazar, RHP, So., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons sophomore right-hander Aubrianna Salazar (Abilene, Texas) struck out eight batters in a seven-inning, 5-0 shutout over Ozarks. She allowed just one hit and one walk, facing two batters above the minimum.