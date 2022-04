On Friday, people from all around the Key City had their eyes on the newest edition of the Crosstown Showdown between the Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University softball teams.

Despite the hot start by the War Hawks offense, the Cowgirls came from behind to take game one, 3-2.

The Cowgirls carried that momentum into game two, which they also won, 7-3.

Game three of this series is scheduled for Saturday at noon at Hardin-Simmons.