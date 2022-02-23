The HSU Cowgirls are back in the ASC tournament for the 22nd time.

That number leads all members of the American Southwest Conference, and they own six conference tournament championships.

This year, the tournament is in Marshall, which, of course, means it’s another road game for the Cowgirls.

No worries, They are 10-2 this season away from the Mabee Complex, so at home or away from home, HSU usually finds a way to win.

Samantha Tatum said, “Oh yeah this season we have played away very well. Um, we’ve shot it very well from the three and even from the floor in general. So we’re really excited that the tournament is away. Obviously we would love for it to be here. But we are excited that we have played so well away and I think we could be really successful in the coming week too.”

Kendra Hassell said, “Um but the biggest difference I’ve seen in our team just so happens that we had road games in the stretch but we’ve increased our intensity quite a bit and that’s translating to our success on the court.”

The women’s American Southwest Conference Tournament starts on Thursday for the Cowgirls.

They are set to play Sul Ross St. in the first round.