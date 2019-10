Hardin-Simmons senior forward Taylor Bernal (Abilene, Texas) is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

Bernal scored a goal and assisted the game-winner in the No. 25 Cowgirls’ 4-0 victory against Concordia Texas.

She netted her 10th goal of the season in the 24th minute.

This is Bernal’s second Player of the Week award of the year.