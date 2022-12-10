ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team beat Sul Ross State 71-63 in American Southwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Complex.

The two teams came into the game tied atop the ASC standings at 3-0 and now HSU is in sole possession of the conference lead two weeks into the league season. HSU is now 7-2 overall and 4-0 in league play. Sul Ross State fell to 6-4 on the year.

HSU took an early lead and led 16-11 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 20-11 at the start of the second quarter before Sul Ross State scored nine of the next 12 points. The Cowgirls led 32-28 at halftime.

The Cowgirls closed the third quarter with a 16-6 run to open up a 55-43 lead. HSU started the fourth quarter with a pair of 3-pointers by Kylie Ellsworth and Aiken Semones to push the lead out to 63-45.

Sul Ross State tried to crawl back into the game and cut it to seven points on a couple of occasions but the Cowgirls closed it out down the stretch.

Samantha Tatum set a new career-high with 20 points and she had seven rebounds. Hallie Edmondson had 13 points and Natasha Blizzard had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

Vania Hampton and Melody Martinez had 16 points each to pace the Lobos. Kayley Diaz added 12 points.

The Cowgirls have finals this week and will return to action next Saturday against the University of the Ozarks.