FRISCO, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Dallas Cowboys are headed into their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles with an offense that is on fire.

Dak Prescott and the boys are easily the best offense in the last six weeks.

They are moving the ball up and down the field and averaging 40 points per game.

Prescott is hailed as the reason, but Dallas Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the credit should go to the biggest players on the field.

Spagnola said, “The offensive line’s continuity. They finally got the same five guys they planned on starting for four of the last five weeks and five of the last six games, by the way. I think that’s why you’ve seen the resurgence in this offense going forward.”

Can they keep it rolling this week?

Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Sunday night at 7:25 p.m. You can see that game on KRBC-TV.