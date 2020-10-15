Cross Plains’ Daniel Purvis is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week

Daniel Purvis said, “I loved it when I played and coaching is the next best thing to it.”

Daniel Purvis is entering his 10th season as the head football coach for the Cross Plains Buffaloes. In that time, Purvis transformed a program with 9 playoff appearances since 1924 into that of a consistant winner. To do that, a coach has to stick around. Purvis’ 10 years is three years longer than any coach stayed in Cross Plains in the history of the program.

Purvis said, “They gave me my first opportunity. They chose me to be the head coach here when I don’t really think I deserved it. I can’t imagin leaving. I’ve thought about that before. I had some people come with some offers a couple of times that were interesting, but I can’t imagine it.”

And Cross Plains doesn’t want him to leave. The players are well aware of the fact that small Class 2A schools aren’t the final destination for most, and it makes them feel good that there coach isn’t going anywhere.

Strait Oskins said, “It feels good that you know he’s going to be here for a long time, and you know he’s always going to be there. You know he’s never going to give up on us.”

Keegan Tillery said, “He’s passionate about what he does. He loves to be a football coach. He works really hard, and he works us really hard.”

Cross Plains is one of the smallest schools in the state playing 11-man football, as a matter of fact, they could play 6-man football. Don’t look for that to happen while Purvis is there.

Purvis said, “We think we’ve got good kids. We think we’ve got hard working kids that compete every week. They don’t care about that stuff.”

Oskins said, “With the numbers that we have, we can’t even tell. I know we all play both ways. It’s just, we wouldn’t play six-man.”

The Cross Plains job has it’s challenges, but in 10 years, Purvis has created a legacy that won’t be forgotten in Buffalo country.

Oskins said, “When I picture Cross Plains, I picture Coach Purvis. He’s done so much for our community. When you used to think of the Buffaloes before Coach Purvis, you probably didn’t think of anything that was worth a darn. Coach Purvis has really helped the image of Cross Plains.”

Daniel Purvis is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.