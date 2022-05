The Class 1A State track meet took place on Saturday.

The Cross Plains Buffaloes had both men’s and women’s teams competing in various events.

Girls Relays:

4X100, 1st place: Lindsey Sparks, Abbigale Shepard, Addison Long, Katie Goains



4X200, 4th place: Cadence Wedeking, Abbigale Shepard, Addison Long, Katie Goains

4X400, 3rd place: Lindsey Sparks, Abbigale Shepard, Addison Long, Katie Goains

Boys Relays:

4X100, 2nd place: Noah Moses, Ryan Reed, Cason Allen, Ryan Hopkins

4X200, 2nd place: Noah Moses, Ryan Reed, Cason Allen, Ryan Hopkins



4X400, 2nd place: Noah Moses, Ryan Reed, Cason Allen, Ryan Hopkins

Cason Allen jumped a 21’1/4″ in his first attempt to put him in second place in the long jump.