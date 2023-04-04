ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)The Abilene High Lady Eagles overcame an early two-run deficit with eight runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to top Crosstown Showdown rival Cooper, 9-5.

Cooper’s Maddie Frye got things started with a 2-run homerun in the top of the first inning to give the Lady Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles came right back with two runs in the second inning to tie the game on a Kinzey Cantu two-run double. They added to that lead with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Amyah Starks came up with the big shot in that inning with a 2-run homerun for Abilene High.

They built their lead to 8-1 going into the sixth inning with three runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Cougars and Lady Eagles scored a single run in the sixth, and Cooper added two runs in the top of the seventh inning.

The win gives Abilene High a 6-2 record in district play. They are two games behind Lubbock Monterey, who they host on Thursday night, in the loss column in second place.

Cooper falls to 1-7 in District 4-5A with the loss. The Lady Cougars host Wylie on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.