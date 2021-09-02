Crosstown Showdown is still a big deal for the players

The 61st Crosstown Showdown is coming up on Friday night.

It’s the Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles for bragging rights.

This is a non-district game for the eighth game in a row, so you might think it wouldn’t be as a big deal for the players.

You would be wrong.

The four players Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports talked to made it clear they intend to walk away from Shotwell Stadium with a win.

Cooper’s Jett Villareal said, “There’s nothing like it. You are in a full stadium full of fans. Everybody’s cheering. Everbody wants you to succeed or want you to fail. We as a team, it brings a different environment, for sure.”

Abilene High’s Zach Killam said, “It’s really big. It’s a really big environment. It’s the city of Abilene. They are all gonna come and show and support their team. You just got to go out there and have fun and block out the noise and have fun.”

Cooper’s Jacob Deax said, “It’s nerve inducing. You have this rush of emotions at the beginning of the game. I mean, after the first snap, they all go away. They crowd and everything cheering you on or hoping you fail is something you’ve never experienced before.”

Abilene High’s Abel Ramirez said, “It was a little nerve racking because it was my first one. I didn’t know how to respond at first, but once I got on the field, I started to get a little chemistry and kept it going. Hopefully learn from last year and bring it to this year.”

Deax added, “People playing their hearts out. There’s another level of competition that comes when there’s a crosstown rival and the entire town and 20,000 fans filling the stands. There’s another level of competition that comes out when it comes to this game.”

Killam added, “It’s very important. Two hungry teams wanting to win and get a win under their belt. We are both fighting for a victory and it’s going to be tough.”

The Crosstown Showdown is Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

Cooper is riding a 2-game winning streak in this series.

Abilene High is 6-4 in the last ten meetings.

They kickoff at 7 p.m.