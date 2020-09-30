Crosstown Showdown is still a big deal to Cooper

Head coach Aaron Roan’s team is coming off their first season opening loss in two years.

Cooper jumped out to an early lead, but Odessa Permian scored the next 34 points on their way to a 47-35 victory.

What’s the best way to get over a loss? Play your rival the next week.

The Cougars take on Abilene High in the Crosstown Showdown, and Cooper is going to be ready to go.

Roan said, “I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. It’s a big part of our community. It’s a unique situation that not everybody in the state is able to be a part of. It’s something that we are. It’s important for the fan base and the Abilene community to get people together to go watch a football game. It’s something, especially during this time, that people have been wanting to do for a while is just to go out and watch and get in the stands and do those sorts of things. I think it’s still a unique atmosphere. Maybe the capacity level is going to down, but I don’t know that it’s going to be any less loud than it usually is with the folks that are just excited to get out and go to Shotwell Stadium. It’s always a chance for us to get better.”

It’s time for the 60th Crosstown Showdown. Cooper leads the series with 34 wins. Abilene High owns 24 wins in the series. Cooper is trying to win back to back games for first time since wins in 2002 and 2003. They kick at 7 p.m.