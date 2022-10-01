The McMurry Warhawks hosted the Hardin-Simmons Cowboys Saturday evening in the Crosstown Showdown at the college level. The Cowboys won 45 to 13.

The Cowboys got scoring going early on in the game and never looked back.

McMurry’s offense came to life in the second quarter behind Luke Bradshaw at quarterback scoring their only touchdown of the game.

Hardin-Simmons lead their offense through the air with 334 yards, while McMurry had 105. The Warhawks strength was in their run game with 155 yards, while the Cowboys only had 68.

The Warhawks travel south next week to take on the Howard Payne Yellowjackets.

The Cowboys host the Sul Ross State Lobos.