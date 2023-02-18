ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team fell to Mary Hardin-Baylor 95-90 in American Southwest Conference action at the Mabee Complex on Saturday afternoon.

HSU honored its three seniors Austin Arnold, Steven Quinn and Aidan Walsh prior to the game.

Neither team led by more than eight points and there were 12 ties and 15 lead changes. In the first half, both teams went back and forth with the lead and UMHB led 46-45 at halftime.

Jamison Bosch hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cowboys a 65-58 lead with 13:20 to play. It was the biggest lead of the game for HSU.

UMHB came back with a 13-4 run to take a 71-68 advantage with 7:47 to play. Steven Quinn’s 3-pointer with :22 to play cut the UMHB lead to 91-90. Ty Prince gave the Cru a 3-point lead with an offensive rebound and basket.

HSU had a chance to tie but Luke Feely had a steal for the Cru and he hit two free throws with :04 to play.

Quinn led the Cowboys with 32 points and Will Bartoszek added 20. Walsh scored 10 points, Jared Bomer had 10 rebounds and Jason Justice had a season-best 10 assists.

Ty Prince led the Cru with 27 points and Josiah Johnson scored 26. Luke Feely scored 19 points and Kyle Wright added 13.

The Cowboys finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 12-6 in ASC play. The Cowboys will host Concordia in an ASC quarterfinal game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Mabee Complex.

