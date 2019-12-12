Culver scores 100 points for Wayland Baptist

100 points! It’s almost impossible for an individual player to score 100 points in a game.

We say almost because Wayland Baptist’s JJ Culver did it on Tuesday night in Plainview.

Culver scored 100 of Wayland’s 124 points against Southwest Adventist University.

He shot 34-62 with 12 3-pointers on the night.

Some might say he was hogging the ball, but Culver says his teammates wanted to get him to the century mark.

Culver said, “Honestly, that’s just a ton of credit to my teammates. That shows that they care for me. They want the best for me. They noticed I was having a good night, and they wanted the best for me. They said, ‘Keep going JJ.’ They said, ‘We want you to keep going.’ They were supportive. They said, ‘Alright JJ, I’m gonna find you on a back door cut.’ I just give a lot of credit to my teammates. I could’nt have done it without God, my family, and teammates and coaches.”

Culver broke the school record in the first half of the game.

He said that’s when he knew it was going to be a special night.