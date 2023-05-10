The Cooper Cougars continue spring practice this week, and they are on the hunt for a new quarterback.

In coming junior Austin Cummins and senior Cayden Garcia are battling to become the guy that replaces two-year starter Chris Warren.

Warren threw for almost 3,938 yards and 35 touchdowns as the quarterback for the Cougars.

Garcia and Cummins have some big shoes to fill, and head coach Aaron Roan says both players have a chance to be Cooper’s next starting quarterback.

Roan said, “It’s open competition at every position. That’s one where we graduated Chris, an important part of what we do. I like the competition that we have right there. I likethe way that our kids are competing. I like that at all of our position groups. Our kids are going out there to compete and make each other better. That’s what it’s all about, and pleased with the progression of that position group and all of them. We are seeing some guys that are stepping up. That’s what’s exciting about this time, and we continue to grow and continue to develop all the way across the board, from our young kids that are getting better to guys that have some experience that are coming back. They have some new roles that they didn’t have last year.”

The Cougars continue spring practice through next week.

They get back to work after that on August 7.

The first game is at Keller on August 25.