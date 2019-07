ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ Jordan Daggs and Kayleigh Mints were named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars.

A total of 1,097 women’s collegiate golfers recognized with this prestigious honor. ­­­

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics. The minimum cumulative GPA is 3.50.

Both will be juniors in the fall for HSU.