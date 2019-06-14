Dak Prescott feeling good after minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys just finished their mini camp in Frisco, and right now, all eyes are on Dak Prescott this season.

Why? Because it’s coming up on new contract time.

One thing is for sure. He’s been really successful in this three years as the starting quarterback, and he’s working even harder to get better for the 2019 season.

“I would say this is the best I’ve felt. Who knows. Is it three years under my belt and being in there are seeing defenses a whole lot more clear or being quicker and faster in everything that I want to do? Who really knows the answer, but I really feel great,” Dak Prescott said. “I feel confident. My teammates do, as well. It’s been a great minicamp and OTA’s.”

Training camp is next next for the Cowboys. The first practice in Oxnard is scheduled for July 27th.