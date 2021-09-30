Da’King Thomas’s return is leading the Abilene High running attack

After starting out the season 0-2, the Abilene High Eagles are on a three game winning streak, and their running attack led by senior Da’King Thomas is a major reason for their recent success.

Da’King Thomas says, “We’re a run power house school, we’ve been like that for years, and you know, you just can’t stop it honestly. We’ve been doing it, it’s a tradition. We do things the right way.”

In less than three games this season, Thomas is averaging 6.8-yards-per-carry, has 374-rushing-yards, and has reached the end zone five times. This offensive explosion has helped expand the Eagles offense, making life a lot easier for quarterback Abel Ramirez in both the passing game and the running game.

Abel Ramirez says, “The coaches are telling them, watch for #12 getting the ball you know? So, that’s when we bring out the play-action, and that bring them up, and open up the passing game for us. So I think it makes a big impact for all of us on the offensive side.”

Thomas suffered a hamstring injury in Abilene High’s first game of the season against Amarillo Tascosa, causing him to miss the next two games. His return to the starting lineup in week four against Grand Prairie, coincides with the Eagles winning streak.

Head Coach Mike Fullen says, “Gives us a rhythm to the offense. I mean, honestly he bring experience, he knows how to press the hole and make the cut at the last minute, and he can see how things are fixing to open up if he’s just patient.”

District 2-6A has a history of being extremely competitive, and Abilene High’s success on the ground is giving the team the confidence they need to make a run at the district title, and maybe even a state title.

Da’King Thomas says, “We gotta make sure we’re doing what we’re doing, especially from last game. If we keep doing stuff like that, ain’t no telling how far we can go.”

Abilene High takes on Midland Legacy on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Shotwell Stadium.