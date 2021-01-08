Dallas Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after one season

DALLAS (KVEO) — The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with their defensive coordinator after just one season with the team.
According to the team, the Cowboys fired Nolan on Friday.
The Cowboys finished the 2020 season with a (6-10) record and allowed 473 points to opposing teams, the worst mark in the franchise’s history.
Dallas finished the season 31st, second-last, in rushing yards allowed, and allowed opponents to score more than 30 points in eight games throughout the season.
Nolan’s relationship with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy goes back to Nolan’s days as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Nolan hired McCarthy as the 49ers offensive coordinator in 2005.
However, Nolan was unable to put together solid work for the Cowboys.
The Cowboys will now search for a replacement to take the reigns of their defense.
Additionally, Dallas fired defensive line coach Jim Tomsula, who also spent one season with the team.