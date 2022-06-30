The Dallas Cowboys are going to back to California for the first part of training camp prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The first 15 days of camp are scheduled to be held in Oxnard beginning on July 27 and ending on August 13.

All of the practices in Oxnard are open to the public and two mock games are scheduled.

• Wednesday, July 27: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Thursday, July 28: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Friday, July 29: 11:30 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Saturday, July 30 – Open Practice

• Monday, Aug. 1: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Tuesday, Aug. 2: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Wednesday, Aug. 3: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game

• Thursday, Aug. 4: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Friday, Aug. 5: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Saturday, Aug. 6: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice/Mock Game

• Monday, Aug. 8: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Tuesday, Aug. 9: 11:00 a.m. PDT – Open Practice

• Wednesday, Aug. 10: 10:00 a.m. PDT – Final Open Practice in Oxnard

The Cowboys are scheduled to visit Denver and Los Angeles for joint practices with the Broncos and the Chargers before coming back to the Ford Center in Frisco to finish training camp.

Only a hand full of practices at the Ford Center will be open to the public.

All of that is the lead up to the Cowboys opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on September 11.