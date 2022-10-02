Another week without Dak, no problem for backup quarterback Cooper Rush as he improves to 4-0 as a starter for the first time in Cowboy history and threw a perfect game.

The Cowboys offense took awhile to find the end zone until the final minute of the first half, but the real story is kicker Brett Maher. Making all of his field goal attempts to edge the Cowboys past the Commanders.

The Cowboys had some things to say about the game overall and how to improve going into next week.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said, “I think our players have just done a really good job of staying true to expectations of their particular role. What we’re trying to do as far as running the ball on defense, I thought the first half they obviously had run production. The message at the half was pick up the run defense and I thought our defense did a great job of that.”

Cooper Rush said, “Downfield accuracy, I thought we did good. Getting Noah down the middle, hit Ceedee down on intermediate routes a couple times. We were able to get chunk action plays out of the play action game and passing game to keep us going. To get downfield, in field goal range a few times. Did a good job of not getting out of field goal range. No holding penalties, no negative plays. That’s huge, you gotta get points. So, we have a lot to improve on, myself definitely. Missed a lot of throws, but you know, we won.”

Dallas had 279 yards of total offense on the day and zero turnovers.

The Cowboys got wide receiver Michael Gallup back and he started his 2022 season off with a touchdown in the first half. Ceedee Lamb had the only other touchdown for the team.

With this win against the Commanders, the Cowboys improve to 3-1.

They hit the road next week to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams.