Wednesday was the official start NFL free agency, and since then players of all shapes and sizes have been either staying with their current teams, or testing the waters to find a new home.

Two time state champion and Stamford, Texas native James Washington, used his opportunity as a free agent to come home to the Lone Star State.

On Friday evening, Washington signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

James Washington joins a Dallas Cowboys receiving core that has a great deal of questions to answer in 2022.

Last week Dallas traded Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and resigned Michael Gallup, who tore his ACL in Dallas’s late season loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Washington was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, and in his four years in the Steel City he recorded 114 receptions, 1,629 yards, and 11 touchdowns.