Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Aug. 11, 2009, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

The Dallas Cowboys announced plans to wear throwback white helmets with a blue star on both sides on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants.

Along with the throwback helmets, the Cowboys plan to wear a throwback uniform that is reminiscent of the teams uniforms from their inaugural season in 1960 through the 1964 season.

Those uniforms feature a white and a blue jersey with stars on both shoulders.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The Cowboys wore the throwback helmets from 2004-2012. They had to stop because the NFL outlawed alternate helmets because of their new, at the time, concussion protocols.

The NFL announced they would allow alternate helmets last season, and several teams plan to take advantage of the new rule.

Dallas joins a list of seven teams planning to wear alternate helmets in 2022.

Houston, Carolina, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Atlanta, and New England all plan to wear a second helmet in the 2022 season. The Philadelphia Eagles announced plans to bring back their kelly green uniforms as an alternate look in 2023.

The Cowboys play the Giants in their throwback uniforms on November 24.