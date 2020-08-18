Dalton adjusting to new role as back up

The Dallas Cowboys continued to get ready for the 2020 season on Tuesday, and for the first time in a while, the Cowboys have an experienced quarterback playing behind Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton to serve as a mentor and back up for the 4-year veteran.

This is Dalton’s first time to be a back, and he said he’s in Dallas to help the starter get better.

Dalton said, “Yeah, this is definitley a transition for me. I’ve been starting the last nine years of my career, but I’m excited about the opportunity to be here. Dak’s been great since I signed here. I feel like our relationship is getting better and better. We getting to know each other really well. It’s been a fun working relationship. I told him I’m here to help him improve in any way I can. I’m just bringing my experience to the quarterback room.”

Dalton comes to the Cowboys from Cincinnati where he was 70-61-2 in nine seasons as the starter.