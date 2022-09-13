The Cooper Cougars had to go to overtime to beat San Angelo Central, but they did it.

One of the most important plays of the game was at the end of the first half.

The coaches called a running play that was supposed to run the clock out.

Sophomore Daniel Bray had other ideas. He took the ball 69 yards for a touchdown on an incredible run to send every one to overtime.

Roan said, “We were getting the ball to start the third quarter and had a lead going into it. We just wanted to be smart with that. They were playing soft in the back end of it. Gave the ball to Daniel, and he made a heck of a play. That was a big answer for some of the momentum that they had going in, and he got in the open field and made some guys miss and ran in and did what he did. I thought that was a big play for us going into the halftime with just giving up that score and getting it back right as time expired. I was proud of our guys for executing and all-around good effort play by not only him but receivers on the perimeter helping him get some extra yardage and where he could get into some extra space and go.”

Friday night’s game was the final game at Shotwell Stadium for over a month.

They play their first road game of the season on Friday at 4 p.m. in Lubbock against the Coronado Mustangs.