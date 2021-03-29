Danny Dudgeon is officially the head football coach and athletic director in Clyde

The Clyde school board made the hire of Danny Dudgeon as the new head football coach and athletic director official on Monday night.

Dudgeon comes to the Bulldogs from Cooper where he was the offensive coordinator, and helped lead the Cougars to numerous playoff appearances.

Dudgeon is looking forward to the new challenge of leading the Bulldogs

Dudgeon said, “It was an awesome opportunity. It’s something that we’ve worked for and prepared for a long time. Knowing that someone finally saw the vision and saw what we were trying to do was really an exciting moment. We are really excited about this opportunity. We are going to be present. Our coaches are going to be around and present and active. We are going to coach kids hard but love on them as well and try to grow them, not only into great athletes, but great young men and women.”

This is Dudgeon’s first head coaching job.

The Bulldogs are 14-18 in the last three seasons with two straight postseason appearances.