Danny Dudgeon looks forward to 1st year as Clyde’s head coach

The Clyde Bulldogs are starting the Dudgeon era in Class 3A Division I football this week.

The Bulldogs are a playoff regular, but they struggled to a 4-7 record in 2020.

Scott Campbell was fired and in comes former Cooper offensive coordinator Danny Dudgeon to be the new head coach.

With a new coach comes changes, but Dudgeon says it’s going well.

Danny Dudgeon said, “They’ve been very receptive. Honestly, to get it all changed, it’s going to take a year or so to get everything installed and what I’m used to doing, but what we have changed, the kids have jumped and said, ‘Yes sir’ and gone to work which is very encouraging sign, especially being as young as we are. It’s very encouraging knowing how receptive to change.”

The changes that Dudgeon wants are underway, and the players believe the program is headed in the right direction with the new leader.

Senior Seth Lee said, “We are cooperating really well with the new system, and I think we are really excited with the new system to see how far we can get with it. This year, we’ve got a great chemistry together, and all the guys are great friends with each other. I think it’s going to be a good change.”

Senior Caleb Powell added, “Very knowledgeable about football, and he loves his players and really wants the best for us, so I think through out this season we will progress. He’ll be a great leader.”

Dudgeon’s resume includes several record setting offensive seasons at Cooper, and like the idea of that happening at Clyde, too.

Lee added, “It definitely makes us more hopeful knowing that he’s been a part of a really good system for many years. We are just really excited when he got the hire and excited where it took us.”

Clyde is picked to finish the 2021 season in 4th place. The are picked behind defending state champion Jim Ned, Wall, and Early.