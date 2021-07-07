Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preview: Big Country Class 2A

The Cisco Loboes are riding a streak of ten straight district championships and Texas Football magazine says the Loboes are going to make it eleven in a row in the 2021 season. The Loboes ran to the state quarterfinals in their first year in Class 2A. Most of the starters from that team return, including preseason District MVP Hunter Long and linebacker Dawson Hearne. Expect Cisco to match or better their performance in 2020 this year.

The Loboes are expected to be challenged by San Saba for the top. The Armadillos are picked to finishe 2nd.

The Coleman Bluecats are picked to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Head coach John Elder’s team has fifteen positions filled with starters from their team that went 6-4 in 2020. Texas football says they are the third best team in District 4-2A Division I.

Winters takes the final playoff spot, and that leaves Goldthwaite and DeLeon out in the cold when November gets here.

On to District 3-2A Division I to see what Texas Football has to say. The Hawley Bearcats are picked to repeat as champions of the district. Mitch Ables is entering his eighth season as the Bearcats head coach, and his team, with 17 positions filled with returning starters, is trying to win a district title for the fourth season in a row.

Anson is picked right behind the Bearcats in the district standings. Chris Hagler is entering his 8th season leading the Tigers, and he’s created a consistant winner. The offensive line will lead the charge for Anson early on. They are big and experienced in 2021…

Forsan and Stamford are picked to claim the final two playoff berths. Haskell and Colorado City look to prove the magazine wrong.

The Albany Lions look to be the class of Class 2A Division II in the Big Country this season. Denney Faith starts his 35th season as the Lions head coach. You can expect the Lions to lean on the legs of Jaheim Newton and the rest of the seniors as they look for their 13th district title in 14 years.

Santo and Cross Plains are picked second and third in the District 8-2A and Hico is expected to take the final playoff berth.

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are facing a major rebuilding project in 2021. New head coach Chris Evans inherits a team that’s won six district titles in seven years, but only four positions are filled with starters for the Pipers. That makes Hamlin the least experienced team in District 5-2A.

Hamlin is expected to return to the playoffs for the 13th straight year, but Ralls is picked to take over the top spot. Lockney and Roscoe are third and fourth.

Finally we turn to District 6-2A Division II. Munday is picked outside the playoffs.