BOSTON (AP) — Troy Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies who has missed most of the past two seasons with leg injuries, announced his retirement on Thursday, more than three months after he played in his last game for the New York Yankees.

"For as long as I can remember, my dream was to compete at the highest level as a Major League Baseball player . to wear a big league uniform and play hard for my teammates and the fans," he said in a statement issued by the Yankees before a series against Boston. "I will forever be grateful for every day that I've had to live out my dream. It has been an absolute honor."