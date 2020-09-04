David Robinett celebrates 30 years of broadcasting sports in the Big Country

​ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — David Robinett, BigCountryHomepage.com Sports Director, is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting in the Big Country.



On Sept. 4, 1990, a young David walked into KTAB-TV for the first time. Bob Barlett, KTAB’s Main Anchor, was News Director back then. He’s the one who hired David.



As a young sports reporter, a wide-eyed David was eager to hit the fields. David has traveled all the roads in the Big Country, covering sports for three decades.



Today, David is the Sports Director for BigCountryHomepage.com Sports on both KTAB and KRBC. His favorite time of the year is football season. He loves being able to bring high school football highlights to everyone in the Big Country.



“Congratulations to David on 30 years in broadcasting,” said KTAB Vice President/General Manager Albert Gutierrez. “In David’s 30 years of broadcasting, he has become a household name in sports for Abilene and the Big Country. We are proud to work alongside him every day.”



David, originally from Amarillo, is a proud graduate of Abilene Christian University. He loves living in Abilene with his beautiful wife Conni. Together they have a daughter, Allison, who now lives in Florida.

Latest Posts: