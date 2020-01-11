David Robinett gives his thoughts about Hugh Sandifer’s retirements

When I started doing sports on KTAB back in 1990, Wylie was one of the first places I went to do a story.

Coach Sandifer was very patient with me while I learned the business, and he’s been patient with our sports reporters while they were learning.

On an even more personal note, our oldest daughter died in 1994 soon after she was born.

When I returned to work three weeks later, coach Sandifer made it a point to take time out with me to see how I was doing and to express his sympathy.

He didn’t have to do that, but he did.

Coach Sandifer is going to be missed at Wylie, and he’s going to be missed by the Bigcountryhomepage.com Sports team.