WACO, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Decatur Eagles drove the length of the field to score the game winning touchdown with :04 to go in the game and beat the Brownwood Lions, 38-35.

That touchdown came on the heels of the Lions go-ahead score with 1:36 to in the game by Ike Hall.

The final two scores were indicative of the way the game went all night long.

Decatur scored first only to see Brownwood tie it up.

Decatur built a 21-7 lead only to see Brownwood score the next three touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take a 28-21 lead.

The Eagles scored the next ten points to take a 31-28 lead in the fourth quarter.

The Lions finish their best season since 2015 with a 12-2 record.